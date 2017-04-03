Woman dies in Mississippi storm during 911 call

FLORENCE, Miss. – Officials say severe weather has killed two people in Mississippi, including a woman who was desperately directing rescuers to her submerged car when she died.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says 52-year-old Jacqueline Williams ran off a road in Florence into a rain-swollen creek early Monday and dialed 911 from the sinking vehicle.

Ruth says the Florence woman was trying to relay her location to a dispatcher as the car went down. He says the woman told the operator she could hear sirens when the two lost contact.

Ruth says a swift-water recovery team later found her body in the creek outside the car.

Greg Flynn of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says two people have been killed in the state because of severe weather. A woman died in the Delta town of Glendora when strong winds knocked a large tree onto her house Sunday night, and two people died earlier in Louisiana.