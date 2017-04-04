× 20-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in head-on crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Christina Kosemund, 20, of Tecumseh, was driving westbound on New Hope Road when she went left of center, striking other vehicle head-on, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.

Officials say Kosemund was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman in the other vehicle was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.