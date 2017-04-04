× Alton Nolen not in court as hearing continues

NORMAN, Okla. — The man accused of beheading one coworker and stabbing another decided not to sit in the courtroom as his competency hearing entered a second day.

Sheriff’s deputies removed Nolen Monday morning after an outburst in the courtroom.

He did not respond to the judge Tuesday morning and refused to leave his cell, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said.

But the absence of Nolen — who, prior to Monday’s episode, hardly spoke during his court proceedings and at times appeared to nod off — had little to no effect.

The defense called witnesses from a mental health facility in Vinita, as the judge determines Nolen’s competency to stand trial.

Judge Lori Walkley ordered the hearing after refusing to accept his guilty plea in August.

Tuesday, nurses and aides who worked with Nolen described him as polite and frequently compliant. But Nolen also had occasional angry outbursts, calling medical staff “evil” and threatening to “knock their (expletive) teeth out” when things didn’t go his way.

Mashburn told NewsChannel 4 he expects the hearing to continue for another day or two.

Defense attorneys declined to comment on the proceedings.