Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Oklahoma boys

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two Oklahoma boys.

Eli Nichols, 7; Ethan Nichols, 4; and Julie Nichols, 32, have all been reported missing Tuesday.

Officials said Odell Nichols, 34, is believed to have kidnapped his wife and children.

Reportedly, their house has been destroyed and their vehicle has been burned.

If you know of their whereabouts, contact officials.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.