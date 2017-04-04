Boy loses arm after being mauled by his family’s pet wolf hybrids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Washington - A 3-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated after reaching into a fenced kennel in his backyard that housed two hybrid wolves.

The boy's mother was inside their Washington home at the time and told authorities she didn't realize her son had gone outside.

Officials with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office say the boy was flown to a Seattle hospital, where doctors could not save his mauled arm.

Officers captured the wolf hybrids and transported them to the county's animal control headquarters, where they will remain pending the investigation.

The boy's mother owns the wolf hybrids and is cooperating with authorities.