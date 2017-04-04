× Court upholds sentence for man convicted of murdering Oklahoma professor

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life without parole sentence of a man convicted of killing a Northeastern State University chemistry professor.

The court on Tuesday rejected a dozen appeals from 37-year-old Joshua John Schneider, including lack of evidence, improper evidence, prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel.

Schneider was convicted in Cherokee County of killing 38-year-old Tiffany Maher in May 2013 after meeting her on an online dating website. Schneider was also convicted of arson and larceny in the case.

Maher’s partially burned body was found in bed in her home in Tahlequah. A specific cause of death could not be determined, but an autopsy report said the death was consistent with strangulation.