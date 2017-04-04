Dave Bliss Resigns After Airing of Documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma coach Dave Bliss resigned as head men's basketball coach at Southwestern Christian University on Monday, just three days after the airing of a documentary by Showtime called "Disgraced," detailing the murder of former Baylor basketball player Patrick Dennehy in 2003 when Bliss was the head coach of the Bears.

In the documentary, Bliss reiterated comments he made after the murder in 2003, in which he was charged with trying to cover up the scandal.

Bliss was put on a 10-year NCAA probation, and returned to college coaching at Southwestern Christian two years ago this month.