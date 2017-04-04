Election results from races across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Oklahomans headed to the polls Tuesday to give their vote in many key races.
Among the several races, voters placed their votes for one of six candidates running to become the next Oklahoma County Sheriff.
Democrats running for County Sheriff are:
- Virgil Green
- Michael H. Hanson
Republicans running for County Sheriff are:
- Darrell Sorrels
- Mike Christian
- P.D. Taylor
- Brett Macy
Candidates in the running to become Edmond’s mayor are:
- Charles Lamb
- Saundra Gragg Naifeh
Other races include:
- Proposition No. 1: 15th and Bryant Development
- Proposition No. 2: 15th and Bryant Rezoning
- Oklahoma City Council, Ward 4
- McLoud Public Schools Proposition