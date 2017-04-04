Election results from races across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Oklahomans headed to the polls Tuesday to give their vote in many key races.

Among the several races, voters placed their votes for one of six candidates running to become the next Oklahoma County Sheriff.

Democrats running for County Sheriff are:

Virgil Green

Michael H. Hanson

Republicans running for County Sheriff are:

Darrell Sorrels

Mike Christian

P.D. Taylor

Brett Macy

Candidates in the running to become Edmond’s mayor are:

Charles Lamb

Saundra Gragg Naifeh

Other races include:

Proposition No. 1: 15th and Bryant Development

Proposition No. 2: 15th and Bryant Rezoning

Oklahoma City Council, Ward 4

McLoud Public Schools Proposition

