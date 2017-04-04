× One killed after pickup crashes into school bus in Binger

BINGER, Okla. – One person was killed after a pickup crashed into a school bus in Binger Tuesday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., a pickup and a school bus crashed on US 281 south of Binger, Okla.

Initial reports indicate someone inside of the pickup passed away at the scene.

Sources say it does not appear any children were injured in the crash.

The area is closed until crews can clear the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.