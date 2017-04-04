× Former Norman North wrestler pleads no contest to lesser charge in assault case

NORMAN, Okla. – A former Norman North High School wrestler will serve no jail time for an assault against younger students on a bus.

In 2016, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn filed charges against four high school students who were accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old and 16-year-old on a wrestling bus.

“In this case, a significant line was crossed, it went way further into more of an assault than it was just boys being boys or anything like that,” Mashburn told NewsChannel for in 2016.

Mashburn says the 16-year-old was assaulted first, in between seats on the back of the JV wrestling bus.

Investigators say that one of the wrestlers lured the 12-year-old victim to the back of the bus and held him down as he was assaulted.

One year later, it seems that one of those wrestlers is being punished for the crimes.

Tanner Shipman, who was 18-years-old at the time of the assaults, was charged as an adult with three counts of first-degree rape by instrumentation.

On Friday, Garvin County officials dropped the felony charges against Shipman and charged him with two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

NewsOK reports that he pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to six months probation.

The charges against the other wrestlers in the case were dismissed earlier this year.