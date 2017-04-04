“I don’t want to be in foster care for long,” Teen looking for a permanent home after 7 years in DHS custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Nicholas spends his time in the country with his foster family, and it is also where he hopes he'll end up when he is adopted.

"In the country," he said. "It's easier to take care of horses and dogs."

Nicholas is curious, active and spends a lot of time outdoors.

When he's not outside, he likes hanging out with his friends at school.

His caseworkers describe the 15-year-old as easygoing and curious.

After being in DHS custody for seven years, Nicholas said he is ready for a family.

"I don't want to be in foster care for long," he said. "I'm looking for a nice adoptive family so it can be my forever home."

When he's at home, Nicholas said he doesn't mind helping out with the chores.

"Help them with the dishes, and help them clean the house," he said.

Most of all, he wants to feel as if he belongs someplace stable.

"Buy me clothes, and take me to school every day and have a brother and sister," he said.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.