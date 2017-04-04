× “It really hits home,” 1 killed after pickup crashes into school bus in Binger

BINGER, Okla. – One person was killed after a pickup crashed into a school bus in Binger on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., a pickup and a school bus crashed on US 281 south of Binger, Okla.

“I just heard a loud boom,” said Russell Daniel, a nearby resident.

Then, there was fear around the area for children on the bus.

“The bus driver pulled over, activated his lights, opened up the doors,” said Trooper Tyrone Dixon.

Then, while letting a student on the bus, a truck rams into it.

“The passenger in the white pickup that struck the rear end of the bus is deceased,” Dixon said.

However the driver, who witnesses said was pinned in, has a hero to thank.

“I put some clothes on and ran out there to see if I could help anybody. The passenger, he was gone, and the driver, I helped him out of the pickup and laid him on the ground,” Russell said.

Russell and his wife, Laura Daniel, live across the street from the scene.

Daniel said it looked like the driver was about to go into shock after that but, luckily, the paramedics arrived quickly.

“We’ve lost two children and one was to a car accident. So, I’m glad the kids are okay, just really feel bad for the family of the passenger,” Laura said.

It was a close call for the students’ families but still a heartbreaking ordeal for the community.

“It hits home how life can be snuffed out so quick. When something like that happens, it really hits home,” Russell said.

Standardized testing for Binger-Oney schools was canceled on Tuesday because of the accident.

Testing will resume on Wednesday.

35.308945 -98.342001