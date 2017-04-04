McLoud voters to decide fate of $10.6 million bond for new school

MCLOUD, Okla. – Voters in McLoud will decide the fate of a bond issue that would pay for a new intermediate school.

On Tuesday, residents in McLoud will decide whether or not to approve a $10.6 million bond that would pay for a new school.

Currently, supporters say the school would include a safe room, a gymnasium with bleachers and concessions, a computer lab, a media center and a fenced in outdoor learning area.

The proposed school would be for students from the fourth to the sixth grade and would be located at Arena Rd. and Redskin Rd.

If the bond is passed, property taxes would be the same as the 2016 tax season since another bond is expiring.

The election is set for Tuesday, April 4. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.