Medical examiner: Remains found in Oklahoma dumpster are missing Colorado woman

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say the human remains that were found two months ago in an Oklahoma dumpster are those of a missing Colorado woman.

In February, relatives and friends became concerned when 25-year-old Ashley Mead and her 1-year-old daughter, Winter, disappeared. Mead was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work in Colorado.

A few days later, a gas station employee found a human torso in a suitcase that was thrown in a dumpster in Okmulgee.

Investigators determined the torso likely belonged to Ashley Mead and began looking for her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Adam Densmore.

Densmore was found in Okmulgee with the toddler and was taken into custody.

Officials believe Densmore killed Ashley in Colorado, and may have partially dismembered her body in Louisiana.

However, investigators say they still have not recovered all of Ashley’s remains.

Authorities arrested Densmore for charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the remains were Mead’s, according to the Associated Press.