Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trayce Thompson, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, is an outfielder for the Oklahoma City Dodgers and will be making his OKC debut this season.

Thompson is in his second season in the Dodgers organization, and has heard plenty about Oklahoma City from his brother Klay, whose NBA team beat the OKC Thunder in the playoffs last season.

The OKC Dodgers open their season Thursday night at 7:00 pm at the Bricktown Ballpark.