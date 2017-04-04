Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon inspires participants, viewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is less than a month away,.

However, the race is not just about how long it takes you to finish.

"I noticed a lady yelling 'Thank you' and it didn't register why were they thanking us runners. But then I started to realize and I got emotional that a lot of these people lost their family and that meant a lot to me that I was running for a cause. That actually gave me more power to run and that my knee problem was nothing compared to what they lost," said Claudia Miller.

Miller's experience has inspired others in her family to compete in the next marathon.

But she's not the only one who was inspired by those who survived or were changed forever by the bombing.

"Whenever I am running and hurting and feeling like I`m going to give up, I`ll be like, 'no, you`re not. The foot pain that you`re feeling or the back pain that you`re feeling is nothing. And it`s going to go away. But what they`ve gone through is never going to go away," said Theresa D'Lynn.

Registration for the marathon is underway. If you'd like to sign up, click here.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will be held April 30.