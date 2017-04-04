Oklahoma City police release surveillance video from armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for help finding a group of suspects who robbed a pawn shop last week.

On Saturday, officers were called to the EZ Pawn shop near N.W. 63rd St. and May Ave. following a robbery.

Surveillance video from inside the store captured two men armed with guns come into the store and immediately go behind the counter.

A customer who was checking out at the time of the robbery was forced on the ground.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.