Oklahoma County voters to choose new sheriff, decide several council races

OKLAHOMA COUNTY – Oklahoma County voters will head to the polls to decide several key races across the area.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma County voters will place their votes for one of six candidates in the running to become the Oklahoma County sheriff.

In February, longtime Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel announced that he had decided to retire. The news came as a surprise to voters since Whetsel had just been re-elected to that position in November.

Last month, the sheriff’s office chose P.D. Taylor to serve as the interim sheriff until voters had a chance to choose a new leader for the agency.

Republican voters in Oklahoma County will choose between Darrell Sorrels, Mike Christian, P.D. Taylor and Brett Macy for sheriff. Democrats will place their votes for either Virgil Green or Michael H. Hanson to run the office.

In addition to several council positions throughout the county, Edmond residents will also have to vote between Charles Lamb and Saundra Gragg Naifeh for mayor.

There are also several propositions, including one in McLoud that would use a $10.6 million bond to build a new school.

Click here to see the full sample ballot.

The polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.