Oklahoma infant dies after being ejected during car crash
CHECOTAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma infant is dead following an accident on an interstate.
On Monday morning, emergency crews were called to eastbound I-40 near Checotah after a car ran off the roadway.
Investigators say the vehicle was driving along I-40 when it suddenly left the roadway before it hit a culvert and several trees.
Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the car rotated 180 degrees, which caused a 9-month-old baby to be ejected through the back windshield.
Authorities say the 24-year-old driver of the car was also partially ejected in the crash.
Tragically, the baby boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The driver is still listed in critical condition with head and internal injuries at a Tulsa hospital.
The OHP report states that seatbelts and a child seat were not in use at the time of the crash.
At this point, the cause of the collision is still under investigation.