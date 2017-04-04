× Oklahoma infant dies after being ejected during car crash

CHECOTAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma infant is dead following an accident on an interstate.

On Monday morning, emergency crews were called to eastbound I-40 near Checotah after a car ran off the roadway.

Investigators say the vehicle was driving along I-40 when it suddenly left the roadway before it hit a culvert and several trees.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the car rotated 180 degrees, which caused a 9-month-old baby to be ejected through the back windshield.

Authorities say the 24-year-old driver of the car was also partially ejected in the crash.

Tragically, the baby boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The driver is still listed in critical condition with head and internal injuries at a Tulsa hospital.

The OHP report states that seatbelts and a child seat were not in use at the time of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the collision is still under investigation.