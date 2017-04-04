Oklahoma officer’s body camera captures deadly end to dangerous chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Body cam footage is providing insight into the aftermath of a chase that ended with one man dead.

Police said the suspect, George Seeton, was driving a stolen truck and was determined not to get caught.

“He's blowing through stop lights and stop signs, barely missing citizens. There is a total disregard for anyone else that was out there,” said Kera Phillippi with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The chase started just after 7 a.m. on March 4 when a state trooper tried to pull over a truck with a broken tail light on I-240 near Air Depot.

“It went on for 17 minutes on the interstate, on city streets. Speed in excess of 100 mph on the interstate and 80 mph on city streets,” Phillippi said.

Trooper Mike Moler called Oklahoma City police for help.

“That trooper, he was the only one out in that area. From what I understand, the nearest trooper was on the Kilpatrick Turnpike,” Phillippi said.

Luckily, Oklahoma City Officer Jarrod Jackson was nearby.

“They pursued the vehicle to the area of S.E. 32nd and Kelly. That's where the vehicle crashed out in the front yard,” said Capt. Paco Balderrama with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

When officers approached Seeton, he put his vehicle in reverse.

“You can see the trooper to the left of him. He does approach the truck to try to take custody of the suspect. That’s when the suspect puts his vehicle in reverse, backs up in the direction of the officer and the trooper, and that’s when they discharged their weapons,” Balderrama said.

Seeton was hit and died on the scene.

It was all captured on the police officer's body camera, the first time the department has used this type of video in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

“We did have another officer-involved shooting a few months ago, but that officer was not wearing a camera. It shows the value of the body camera. We have video of the incident as it happens,” Balderrama said.

The district attorney will determine if the shooting was justified, and Oklahoma City police will conduct an internal investigation to decide if those involved followed the proper procedures for deadly force.