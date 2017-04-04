Oklahoma woman arrested for allegedly burglarizing her grandfather’s home

CUSHING, Okla. – Authorities say an alert citizen led them to two burglary suspects in Cushing.

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were called to 805 E. Scissortail Ln. in Cushing regarding a burglary in progress.

The calling party told officers at the scene that a man was on the south side of the home.

One of the officers spotted the man, who was identified as 27-year-old Christopher Hickman, and took him into custody.

Another officer approached a female, identified as 23-year-old Allison Hudgins, who was in the same vicinity. Hudgins told police that she was the granddaughter of the homeowner, and that she was just there to check on him.

Authorities say both of the suspects were taken into custody.

During an interview with officers, Hudgins admitted to that she knew her grandfather wasn’t home and decided to break in to steal anything valuable.

Hudgins told police that they used a screwdriver to pry open the back door, took items and loaded them in the truck.

Hudgins and Hickman were arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary.