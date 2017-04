× One killed in crash involving motorcycle, car in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:50 a.m., a motorcycle and a car crashed near S.W. 98th and Western.

Officials at the scene said one person passed away due to injuries they sustained in the crash.

The deceased individual’s identity has not been released at this time.