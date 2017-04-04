Roads closed to oversize loads in Cimarron, Texas counties due to snow

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla.- Two counties in Oklahoma’s panhandle are closing their roads due to snow on the highways.

Roads in Cimarron and Texas counties have been shut down while crews work to clear paths for drivers.

WEATHER- Crews clearing snow from highways in western Cimarron County in the Panhandle. https://t.co/unKtIvUpz8#okwx — OKDOT (@OKDOT) April 4, 2017

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for both counties until this evening.

Snow accumulations could be anywhere from four to seven inches.

Video courtesy: Angela Arthaud

Click here to view a map of road closures.