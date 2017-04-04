× Second person dies after fatal shooting in N.W. Oklahoma, three injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – A second person has died in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5:25 a.m. Saturday, Jessica Madbull, 28, and five other people were inside a home in the 1200 block of N. Woodward, near N.W. 11th and Grand Blvd., when an altercation occurred.

Police said Madbull grabbed a gun and started firing.

Five people were struck by the gunfire.

One of those victims, 33-year-old Monica Valdez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other four victims were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Of those four, one victim was in critical condition.

On Tuesday, police announced that victim passed away as a result of her injuries.

She was identified as 22-year-old Wendy Cortez-Paiz.

The other three victims were treated and released.

Madbull was originally arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder.

However, she is now expected to face another count of first-degree murder.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.