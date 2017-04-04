Stache Bros pick on Nick Collison, answer fan questions about Russell Westbrook in hilarious video

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Stache Bros have channeled their inner-Mean Girls, and it only makes us want to be friends with them even more.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter posted a fourth video supporting teammate Russell Westbrook deserves the ‘Most Valuable Player’ title this season.

The video also features players Steven Adams, Nick Collison – and even an elephant.

“Today, our special guest is Thunder Claus,” Adams said, kicking off a roast session about Collison’s age.

In the video, the three also answer a few fan questions about Westbrook, including one about his triple-doubles.

“Didn’t you play with him?” Adams said.

“Who?” Collison said.

“Oscar Robertson,” Adams said.

“No, he’s like 78 years old. He like retired in the ’70s,” Collison said. “I got drafted in 2003. How old were you in 2003?”

“I was 10 years old, to be honest,” Adams said.

“And, I was 11,” Kanter said.

Another question asked if Adams and Westbrook are related, prompting Collison to just be done and leave.

“Nick, you forgot your walker, man,” Kanter said.

“Oh no, he’s fallen, and he can’t get up,” Adams said.

Collison is then seen taking cookies out of an oven and cued to run footage of Westbrook, with fan chants in the background.

“That’s why he’s the MVP,” the Stache Bros said.

The video ends with Collison talking about how being picked on for his age makes him feel – to the elephant.

“I mean, they’re so disrespectful. I mean, they’re making fun of my age. It’s like I’m not even that old. I’m 36,” he said. “There’s like 15 guys in the league older than me. And, they make me like clean the pool, and they make me mow the lawn. I don’t know. I’m just sick of it.”

Fans love you, Nick – 36 years of age and all!

Also, anyone else notice how obviously empty the tea cups were?

Westbrook is expected to be in a tight race with Houston Rockets’ James Harden, San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard and Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James for the title.