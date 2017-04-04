× Westbrook Ties Triple Double Mark as Thunder Roll

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook recorded his 41st triple double of the season, tying the NBA single season record held by Oscar Robertson, as the Thunder rolled to a 110-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook earned his triple double in just 27 minutes, scoring 12 points, with 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

It was Westbrook’s seventh straight triple-double, and the 78th of his career, tying Wilt Chamberlain for fourth most in NBA history.

The Thunder took control of this game early, and led by 24 points at halftime before coasting in the second half to the easy win.

Five other OKC players scored in double figures, led by Enes Kanter with 17 points.

Alex Abrines and Taj Gibson both joined Westbrook with 12 points.

Abrines scored his on four 3-pointers, but had to leave the game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Domantas Sabonis had 11 points and Semaj Christon 10.

The Thunder dominated the glass, outrebounding the Bucks 53-38.

OKC improved to 44-33 on the season as they conclude their three-game homestand.

The Thunder start a four-game road trip Wednesday night, April 5, as they play at Memphis at 7:00 pm.