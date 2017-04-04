× Woman arrested after allegedly asking for job, assaulting victim

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a woman after asking about a job at a local hospital.

On April 1, officers were called to St. Anthony’s Hospital after a caller told dispatchers about an assault.

The victim told authorities that she works in the cafeteria of the hospital and was approached by a woman, identified as 41-year-old Tamethia Edwards, about a job.

According to the arrest affidavit, as Edwards was leaving the cafeteria, she began pouring water on the ground and was headed away from the exit.

The victim told Edwards she was going the wrong way and attempted to show her out. At that point, officials allege that Edwards began pushing the victim.

The affidavit states that Edwards tried to hug and kiss the victim, but started blowing in her face when the victim wouldn’t allow her to touch her.

Edwards was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery.