Bill allowing nitrogen executions passes Alabama committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An Alabama committee has passed a bill allowing death row inmates to be executed with nitrogen gas.

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the measure 6-3 Wednesday.

Montrose Republican Sen. Trip Pittman says his bill would make Alabama the second state in country behind Oklahoma to allow a person to be put to death with nitrogen.

Alabama currently gives death row inmates the choice between the electric chair and lethal injection.

Pittman says using nitrogen would be more humane. An earlier version of his bill proposed firing squads executions.

Opponents argued against the death penalty and said they didn’t know enough about using the gas for capital punishment.

Records show Alabama has the fourth largest death row population in the country with 183 prisoners.

The bill now moves to the Senate.