Get ready for a windy, cool Wednesday!

Get ready for a windy and cool day!

Highs will reach the low 60s with a powerful northwesterly wind.

Skies will clear in western and southern Oklahoma while clouds and a few showers will persist to the northeast.

Tonight will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

Patchy fog is possible.

A warming trend begins tomorrow with highs climbing to the upper 60s to lower 70s under sunny skies with light and variable winds.

Friday will be breezy and mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Our warming trend peaks this weekend with highs in the 80s with strong south winds.

Scattered storms will develop Sunday, mainly west.

The storms could be severe.

Stay tuned for updates!