GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested for child pornography after undercover investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City couple has been taken into custody following an undercover investigation into child pornography that began in March.

Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say they received child pornography on an undercover computer that is programmed to detect the trading of child pornography.

Authorities say they were able to track down the origin of the IP address and traced it to an Oklahoma City home.

Officials executed a search warrant at the home and confiscated multiple electronic devices including cell phones, tablets and laptops.

“While we’ve made many child pornography arrests over the past six years, this is the first time we’ve arrested a married couple for possession of child pornography,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Authorities say they determined that two laptops contained hundreds of images of child pornography and also found “an extensive collection of bestiality videos,” according to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was shocked and sickened to learn the Webb’s collection included bestiality videos involving children,” said West.

Officials arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Webb and 34-year-old Tiffany Webb on two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography and a violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

If convicted, both stand the possibility of life imprisonment.