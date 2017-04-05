“He’s just a nice guy, always been a good guy,” Neighbors stunned after man shot 36 times in front of Guthrie home

Warning: This video contains graphic images that may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

GUTHRIE, Okla. - The family of a Guthrie man is looking for answers.

Police say 24-year-old Joseph Angelo was shot multiple times in the face and torso around 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning. It happened at a home in the 300 block of S. Oak Street in Guthrie.

“The bullets were terrifying. It was kind of scary,” said Lemuel Hodges.

Hodges says he won't soon forget the piercing sound of gunshots outside his door.

“We heard pop, pop, pop, pop,” he said. "We were right next to the window so I was like, 'oh my God."

Just across the street from his home, a man he knew from high school was gunned down on the porch of a home.

Investigators marked each bullet hole marked with a white evidence tag. Police say Joseph Angelo was shot at least 36 times.

“The amount of times that the person was shot was very strange. There were two different calibers of shell casings that were located on scene. ...that is odd. That means there's at least two weapons and at least two shooters,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with the Guthrie Police Department.

Investigators worked into the morning looking for answers.

“Police were all up and down the road, putting up tape. I saw someone get rushed into the ambulance and I saw police walking around with loaded weapons trying to go in to the house and see what's going on,” said Hodges.

Hodges says the woman who lives in the home moved in less than a month ago.

“The day they moved in there has been like car after car just stopping and going,” he said.

He says Angelo wasn't the type to get into trouble, but was always willing to lend a hand.

“She called him for help and he came and they shot him. That's what happened,” said Hodges.

Angelo made it to the hospital but doctors couldn't save him. Hodges says none of it makes any sense.

“He's just a nice guy, always been a good guy. It's real sad what happened,” he said.

Witnesses told police they saw three people running from the home shortly after the shooting took place.

So far, no arrests have been made.

OSBI is assisting in the investigation.