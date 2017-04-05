Local senior gets a “cool” surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Our In Your Corner team continues to help our neighbors in need.

Once again they are joining forces with a group of community partners that has also made it their mission to give back.

We heard 69 year-old Marion Threatt was really struggling and without a reliable heating and cooling system.

Wednesday, with the help of TS Heat and Air and owner Terry Shinn we pulled off another big surprise blessing Marion with the gift of hot and cool air.

“We heard your utility bills were on the high side, so we wanted to give you a new high-efficiency heating and air condition system,” Terri said.

All Marion could say was, “That’s cool. That’s real cool.”

Right now Marion's current system doesn't even blow cool air and the heat is a hit or miss.

“You have to kick it and then you have to wait for the whistling to stop,” he said. “It whistles, then you have to beat on it ‘til the whistle stops.”

Um, that is not cool!

Marion really deserves a new system.

This guy is so resilient and courageous.

He’s sober now. He spent 20 years trying to get clean.

The hardest part he says is, “Getting up. I caught Hepatitis C and it destroyed my kidneys.”

His knees and back are shot from all of his years doing construction.

Marion lives in pain and on about $700 a month.

He's a regular at the Salvation Army's food pantry.

“I knew he hadn't been feeling well,” Dee Watts of the Salvation Army said. “I knew he had a few health challenges, but not that extent.”

We know when we help others we help ourselves and our community.

“He probably needs more help than anyone else so far,” Terri said. “This is a blessing. It makes you feel good inside.”

Marion’s new heating and air system is on the way.

“God will take you to places you don't understand just to get you to place he needs you to be,” he said. “All you have to do is trust.”

Marion tells our team he was forced to spend thousands of dollars on plumbing repairs, which caused him to get way behind on bills.

He hasn't had running water in 5 months and his gas is turned off right now.

Scott and our team are working to get him some additional financial help.