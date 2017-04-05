× Midwest City police warning residents about email ticket scam

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Midwest City are warning residents about an alleged scam that is going around town.

Officials with the Midwest City Police Department say they have heard from residents about an email claiming they have received a traffic violation.

The email claims that the recipient must pay the fine within the next 72 hours. However, it states that the citation should not be paid with a check.

Instead, officials say the scammers have set up links to an EasyPay Center.

Authorities with the police department say they do not use email to contact traffic violators. The email appears to come from the Department of Motor Vehicles, but police officials say that is not the case.

Officials warn that you should not open any links or send money if you receive an email.