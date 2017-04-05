× Moore beheading suspect skips court again as judge weighs competency

NORMAN, Okla. — For the second straight day, the man charged with beheading a coworker opted not to appear at his own court hearing.

Alton Nolen refused to leave his cell Wednesday, two days after an outburst that had him removed from the courtroom.

“It’s his choice,” Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn told NewsChannel 4. “He can participate in the proceedings or he can’t. It’s not going to be fruitful for someone who doesn’t want to be here and could cause disturbances for us to get through this point.”

Meanwhile, those who did attend the competency hearing debated Nolen’s mental state — whether he understands the consequences of the guilty plea he tried to enter last year.

Dr. Moira Redcorn, a psychiatrist at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita told the court Nolen shows symptoms of mania and mental illness, though that doesn’t necessarily make him mentally ill or incompetent.

Prosecutors wondered if some of the symptoms came from spending years in jail.

“So what you heard this morning was the doctor saying, ‘I saw a few symptoms of depression, I saw a few symptoms of manic behavior, I saw a few symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder,'” Mashburn said. “But she didn’t see enough symptoms to make a diagnosis.”

Psychologist Dr. Antoinette McGarrahan countered that argument, saying his hostile, impaired and religiously preoccupied behavior makes it impossible for him to work with his lawyers, rendering him incompetent.

“I don’t see him being able to rationally engage with anyone at this point,” McGarrahan said. “I believe he suffers from a psychotic disorder. There is no indication Mr. Nolen is faking mental illness.”

The competency hearing continues Thursday morning. Judge Lori Walkley could make a decision as early as Thursday afternoon.