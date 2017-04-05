× No Triple Double, But Westbrook Leads Thunder to Win At Memphis

Russell Westbrook did not get a triple double, but he had a big game to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 103-100 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Westbrook scored 45 points and hit 8 three-pointers, plus 10 assists, but fell one rebound shy of a triple double, which would have been his 42nd of the year to break Oscar Robertson’s NBA season record.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Victor Oladipo scoring 15 points.

Doug McDermott and Enes Kanter added 10 each.

The Thunder hit 14 3-pointers for the game on 31 attempts.

OKC improved to 45-33 on the season as they opened a four-game road trip.

The Thunder continue the road trip Friday night at Phoenix at 9:00 pm.