× OKCFD, OKCPD banter on Twitter about which department is better

OKLAHOMA CITY – Who doesn’t like a little friendly competition?

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department tweeted that it has made a police officer’s “dream come true” – and tagged the Oklahoma City Police Department.

A picture with the tweet shows the officer using a fire hose with a smile on his face.

Today we got to make this young police officers dream come true. @OKCPD pic.twitter.com/vlSJogtI6q — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 5, 2017

It wasn’t long before OKCPD clapped back, saying “it’s always been a police officer’s dream to show a firefighter how to do their job!”

The department even included emojis of a police car and a firetruck.

@OKCFD @OKCFD it's always been a police officer's dream to show a firefighter how to do their job! 🚓🚒 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 5, 2017

OKCFD replied shortly after, simply laughing it off and giving kudos to OKCPD’s comeback.

LOL. Good stuff 🙂 https://t.co/CkwZBd4tyX — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 5, 2017

OKCPD then said it loves “the friendly banter” and thanked OKCFD for the smiling officer’s picture.

@OKCFD We love the friendly banter. Thanks for the picture! — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 5, 2017

That’s when OKCFD somewhat ended the ‘Twitter feud’ by teasing it “may try to recruit” OKCPD’s captain.

@OKCPD We had fun hosting today. Thanks for joining us. We may try to recruit your Captain after seeing that display !! — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 5, 2017