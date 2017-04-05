OKCFD, OKCPD banter on Twitter about which department is better
OKLAHOMA CITY – Who doesn’t like a little friendly competition?
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department tweeted that it has made a police officer’s “dream come true” – and tagged the Oklahoma City Police Department.
A picture with the tweet shows the officer using a fire hose with a smile on his face.
It wasn’t long before OKCPD clapped back, saying “it’s always been a police officer’s dream to show a firefighter how to do their job!”
The department even included emojis of a police car and a firetruck.
OKCFD replied shortly after, simply laughing it off and giving kudos to OKCPD’s comeback.
OKCPD then said it loves “the friendly banter” and thanked OKCFD for the smiling officer’s picture.
That’s when OKCFD somewhat ended the ‘Twitter feud’ by teasing it “may try to recruit” OKCPD’s captain.