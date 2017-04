× Oklahoma authorities searching for man accused of shooting with intent to kill

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting with intent to kill.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating Richie Geraldo Richardson Jr. of Pauls Valley.

He is wanted for shooting with intent to kill.

His bond for the warrant is 200,000.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.