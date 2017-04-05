Oklahoma City man found dead after not showing up for work

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a murder in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called o the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Ln., near N.W. 122nd and Lake Hefner Pkwy., to check on a man who had not shown up for work.

The man was located inside of the home, deceased.

Police said the man had injuries consistent with homicide.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.