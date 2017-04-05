Oklahoma City man sentenced after buying over $41,000 worth of postage stamps with bogus checks

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man in Oklahoma City will serve time in prison after he bought more than $41,000 worth of postage stamps with bogus checks.

On Tuesday, Robert Chiles, 32, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison for buying the stamps with checks backed by insufficient funds.

Chiles plead guilty in October 2016 and admitted that in February and March 2016, he purchased $41,013.79 in United States postage stamps from different post offices around Oklahoma City.

He also admitted he knew there were insufficient funds in the bank accounts he used to support the checks he wrote.

Chiles was ordered to pay restitution of $21,431.79 to the United States Post Office, $6,800.00 to MidFirst Bank, and $484.48 to First United Bank.

He was also ordered to forfeit the 40,000 postage stamps that were found in his possession.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service.