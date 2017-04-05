Oklahoma family pleading with thieves to return photo album of deceased son

COPAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is asking thieves who targeted their home to return several keepsakes that can never be replaced.

In 2011, the Tatum family welcomed baby Elijah into their lives. However, they never expected his life to be so short.

Less than a month after being born, Elijah died in his sleep.

Family members created a photo album with all of the pictures from the infant’s short life.

Harlie Tatum says that six years after Elijah’s death, now thieves have taken the only things she had left of her son.

“She had it every day for five, six months,” Jason Tatum, Elijah’s father, told FOX 23.

A storm damaged their home, so the couple was staying with Jason Tatum’s mother. While they were away, thieves broke into their home and stole a safe containing that photo album.

Now, the family is asking the thieves to return the photo album and keepsakes from Elijah’s funeral.