Police investigating death of man who was shot multiple times in the face, torso in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times in the face and torso in Guthrie.

Around 12:13 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of S. Oak Street in Guthrie on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the front porch of a home.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face and torso.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Police say three people were seen running from the scene, getting into a sedan of unknown make or model and driving away directly after the shooting.

At this time, the suspects have not been located.

If you have any information about this case that could help police, please call (405)282-3535.