17-year-old stepson arrested for murder of Edmond woman found inside garage

EDMOND, Okla. – Police have released more information on the death of a woman who was found dead inside a garage in Edmond.

Police were called to a home in the 500-block of Park Place, just south of the University of Central Oklahoma shortly before 9 p.m.

The caller told police he found his wife deceased in the garage of his house and believed his son, 17-year-old Joshua Thomas Bryant, was responsible for her death.

When Edmond officers arrived on scene, they found a woman in the garage with injuries consistent with homicide.

Police immediately started looking for Bryant.

He was arrested by Blackwell police along I-35 just after midnight.

When police questioned Bryant, he reportedly told investigators that while his father was out of the house picking up another family member, he hit his stepmother, 54-year-old Katherine Bryant, in the head with a baseball bat, knocking her unconscious.

He then admitted to dragging her to the garage and shooting her in the head with a rifle, officials say.

The teen told police that he then left the home in his stepmother’s vehicle.

Joshua Bryant is being held on a complaint of first-degree murder.

He is expected to be charged as an adult.

Edmond Public Schools released the following statement on Bryant:

“Edmond Public Schools is shocked and saddened to learn that current student Joshua Bryant has been arrested in connection with a homicide in the 500 block of Park Place in Edmond. Edmond Public Schools is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation. Bryant has been enrolled at Boulevard Academy since August 2016. Boulevard is Edmond Public Schools alternative high school which focuses on academic credit recovery. Counselors are assisting students and staff at Boulevard today. Bryant previously attended Santa Fe High School from August 2014 to December of 2015.”