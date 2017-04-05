× Ponca City dentist receives deferred sentence for drug charges

PONCA CITY, Okla. – A Ponca City dentist who was facing sexual battery charges has entered an Alford plea to lesser charges.

In 2016, Jim Highfill was arrested at his Ponca City dentistry practice and charged with three counts of sexual battery and several counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to the court affidavit, one of Highfill’s longtime employees accused him of sexual battery, which caused the district attorney to file charges against Highfill.

On April 4, Highfill entered an Alford plea in relation to charges of distribution of controlled dangerous substance.

However, Highfill’s attorney says all charges relating to sex crimes were dropped by the district attorney.

Highfill received a 10 year deferred sentence.

According to the conditions of an Alford plea, Highfill may accept a punishment for a crime but still maintain his innocence.

“Dr. Highfill maintains his innocence as to all charges and appreciates the opportunity he has been provided to move forward with his life as a respected, contributing member of this community, which he has been throughout his life. Dr. Highfill is thankful to the district attorney for his review of charges against him and appropriate dismissal, and has agreed to this plea to avoid the stress, expense, and costs of a trial. He fully maintains his innocence and regrets prior association with those individuals who have wrongfully accused him in association with this matter,” a statement from Ed Blau, Highfill’s attorney, read.