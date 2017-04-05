“She’s my angel,” Norman woman praised for helping others during times of need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Inside the Cookies 'n' Cards store in east Norman is a woman who has been having a positive impact on lives for decades.

Her name is Nancy Russell. Her customers say she can make your spirit soar with her sweet baked treats and warm friendly smile.

“She means a lot,” says Mark, a wheelchair-bound customer who visits Nancy’s shop regularly. “She's an awesome lady. She helps a lot of people. The coldest days of the year I come in here and she has hot chocolate for me.”

Nancy says, “He gives me smiles and I give them right back!”

One of those who sings Nancy’s praises loud and clear is Jane Allen. Jane used to work with Nancy’s husband James.

James passed away in 2015 but Jane believes somehow his spirit guided her to Nancy.

“God and Jim brought us together,” says Jane. “Because we've got so much stuff in common. She's my angel.”

Jane says her guardian angel is always there for her.

Nancy bought her a bed when she found out Jane had been sleeping on nothing but a box spring for years.

Jane says Nancy always has a sympathetic shoulder when times get tough with her struggles financially and emotionally.

That's why she nominated Nancy for Pay It 4Ward.

NewsChannel 4 picked up the $400 from Michelle Zertuche at The First Fidelity Bank on Main Street in Norman.

When we surprised Nancy with the Pay It 4Ward Award, here’s what she said: “This is my job and I love it. So many wonderful people come in here and they're not always smiling but I can usually get them to smile. Either by giving them mine or by giving them goodies.”

Nancy Russell paying it forward with sugar and spice and everything nice.