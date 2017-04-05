Silver Dollar City to offer free admission to law enforcement officers

BRANSON, MO. – Start making those vacation plans!

During National Law Enforcement Recognition Week, June 9-17, 2017, at Silver Dollar City, law enforcement officers (active and retired), corrections officers and department employees will receive (with a valid ID):

FREE one-day admission to Silver Dollar City

FREE one-day admission to White Water

FREE cruise on the Showboat Branson Belle

Discounted admission for immediate family

Officers and department employees must have a valid ID and present it any day from June 9 through 17, 2017, at the Silver Dollar City or White Water front gate to receive one-day ticket to be used day of purchase.

For Silver Dollar City:

Law Enforcement Officer or Employee – FREE one-day admission with valid ID

Dependents (up to 4) – one-day admission just $31.00 plus tax per person

Tickets can be upgraded to a 2017 Silver Dollar City Season Pass for just $45 + tax

For White Water:

Law enforcement Officer or Employee – FREE one-day admission with valid ID

Dependents (up to 4) – one-day admission just $20.00 plus tax per person

Tickets can be upgraded to a 2017 White Water Season Pass for just $45 + tax

For the Showboat Branson Belle:

Law Enforcement Officer or Employee – FREE admission (general seating) with valid ID

Dependents (up to 4) – cruise, meal, and show just $27.00 plus tax

Reservations for the Showboat Branson Belle can be made by calling 800-775-2628.

A valid ID must be presented at the box office to redeem tickets.

Discounts are valid for up to 4 dependents (spouse and/or those under the age of 18, living in the immediate household)

Click here for more information on the special offers.