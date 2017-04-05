“Sorry to do this,” Police searching for man accused of robbing victim getting off bus

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a victim walking home from a bus stop in Oklahoma City.

On March 24, officers were called to an area near N.E. 20th St. and Kelley Ave. after a man told dispatchers that he had been robbed.

According to the police report, the victim said he was walking home from the bus stop when he was approached by a stranger.

The victim told police that the man walked beside him and said, “Sorry to do this. I have a gun in my right pocket. Throw out your money.”

The report states that the victim threw out the money he had in his pockets, which he guessed was about $8 to $10.

The victim asked if they were good, and the alleged suspect replied, “We good.”

The alleged suspect was described as a black man in his 30s. He was standing 6’2″ tall with braided hair. The victim said the man also had a small scar underneath his eye. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket with a gray hood.

The Oklahoma City Police Department was able to obtain surveillance footage from the bus.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.