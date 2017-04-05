Sugar Sisters: Beauty Tip – Lip Scrub Exfoliator



Hi I’m Leah, I’m Sugar Sisters number 3, and I’m here to talk to you about taking care of your lips.

Are you tired of having dry, chapped lips? You should take care of your lips, they’re special and important, and you have to keep them kissable too. I’m going to talk to you about our amazing, natural and organic Lip Scrubs.

We make this amazing Lip Scrub and Lip Balm.

Our Lip Scrubs have lots of amazing ingredients. They’re made in an organic bees wax base. We have Babassu Oil, Kokum Butter and Mango Butter, just to name a few, and I’m going to show you how to use them right now.

Just take a little bit of Lip Scrub, put it on your finger like this, and just roll it over your lips. It’s real easy to do.

The best part about it is that it tastes good too. (We’re not responsible for any calories that are in the Sugar Scrub.) The great part is, as it exfoliates, it removes the dead skin from your lips and allows all the dry stuff to get off, and it also allows all the good things to get in. Then you take a nice washcloth or towel and just kind of brush everything off. Then you take off any of the sugar you had left on there, or you can lick it dry too, and then you go back with the balm.

The balm is amazing! It has Vitamin E. It has Shea Butter. It has Aloe Vera. It’s got lots of goodies in it. It’s going to seal all that goodness that you just had from the Lip Scrub. It’s going to seal all that goodness in.

There you go! Now your lips are totally safe and sealed. Now your lips have tons of moisture in them and they’re ready to go.

So you let that penetrate for a few minutes. You let all the moisture work. You let all the Aloe Vera seep into your lips, let it feel amazing.

You can go back over it with the lip liner, a lipstick, it’s not going to fade. It’s going to feel amazing! It’s actually going to help the longevity of your lipstick, because it’s not going to fade into the little cracks and wrinkles around your lips.

So, that’s our amazing Lip Scrub. You’ve got to get yourself some.

