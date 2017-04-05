The KFOR In Your Corner Team has a big surprise for one local senior citizen, the reaction is priceless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY--The KFOR In Your Corner Team is out on the streets uncovering scams and helping people in Oklahoma

Wednesday morning they surprised a local senior!

For days now our In Your Corner team’s been working behind the scenes with the Salvation Army and TS Heat & Air to bless 69 year old Marion Threat.

His heating and air system is broken and we wanted to bless him with a brand new one!

Marion’s sober now, but spent decades trying to get clean.

He’s body is in bad shape and he struggles to get around.

Through it all though he continues to stay positive and show others kindness.

Wednesday morning our team and TS Heat & Air pulled off the best surprise.

You HAVE to tune in at 10 to see Marion's reaction, it is priceless!