Witness with a gun stops attempted robbery of Oklahoma gas station

SPERRY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is in custody after witnesses stopped him from robbing a gas station.

Sperry police say they were called to a gas station Tuesday night following an attempted robbery.

Authorities told the Tulsa World that 24-year-old Kyle Buck walked into the store wearing a black mask and holding a gun wrapped in a handkerchief and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk initially refused, but Buck continued to tell her to open the register.

While he was demanding money, a witness went to his truck and grabbed a handgun. The witness ordered Buck to leave the store.

As he ran out of the store, several other witnesses reportedly tackled him and held him for officers.

When speaking with officers, Buck allegedly said he needed money “for food and probably drugs as well,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Buck was arrested on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.