CHICKASHA, Okla. – Daniel Wharton had not been out of prison for very long before he was right back behind bars.

He’s accused of stealing a truck out of a driveway in Chickasha.

According to a court document, Wharton admitted to the crime to his pardon and parole officer.

Police were able to link him to the crime because Wharton wears an ankle monitor that tracks his every move.